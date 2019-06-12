NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 drive-by murder of a 15-year-old at the J.C. Napier Public Housing.

Tevin Griffin, 22, was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder. Griffin is accused of killing Jaezoine Woods in a drive-by shooting on Lewis Street on July 25, 2017.

Police said Griffin was arrested on Wednesday while he was out on bond for the February 2017 murder of David White, 24, who was shot and killed on 16th Avenue North near Fisk University.

Griffin is set to appear in court on June 19 on this charge.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said in an employee newsletter posted on April 20, 2018, that the Juvenile Crime Task Force had taken control of the .40 caliber pistol that month from an admitted marijuana seller. Police said that gun was stolen in Alabama and had been used in at least two other aggravated assault cases in 2017.