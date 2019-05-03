NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a drug overdose death in December 2017.
Christopher Floyd, 31, of Nashville, was arrested on Friday after being indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the Sara Roberts, 33, at her East Thompson Lane home.
The medical examiner determined that Roberts died from acute drug toxicity from heroin, fentanyl and alcohol.
Police determined that Floyd allegedly provided the heroin/fentanyl to Roberts.
Floyd is being held on $100,000 bond.
