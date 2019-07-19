NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an April shooting in East Nashville.
Police said Kylan White was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the shooting.
One person was shot on Wednesday morning near Hart Avenue, according to police.
White and the victim allegedly planed to meet at a home in East Nashville and got into an argument. The victim was shot multiple times.
White was also wanted by police in connection with a car break-in earlier this month.
Police found White and another male trying to break into a car.
White jumped into another vehicle and drove off, hitting the officer’s arm.
White is being held on $590,750 bond.
