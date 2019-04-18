NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bellevue in December 2018.

Police: Shooting death of man outside Bellevue KFC believed to be targeted Investigators believe the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Bellevue on Saturday night was targeted.

Police have arrested Derrick Dillard, 20, in connection with the murder of Amaneul Adane, 20.

Police found Adane dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his 2002 Mercedes sedan when they arrived on Dec. 22, 2018 around 9:40 p.m.

In an interview with Metro Police on Wednesday, Dillard admitted driving to the KFC and being in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the victim met with two men who were in the backseat of the car. After about five minutes, witnesses reportedly heard multiple shots fired.

Police searched Adane’s phone and discovered that he had contacted someone later identified as Dillard via Snapchat around 9:30 p.m.

A witness sitting at a red light near the Hicks Road restaurant told police they saw two men speed off in a four-door white car after the shooting.

Records showed the Dillard’s mother had a white Chrysler 200 registered to her.

Police were able to locate the car and confirmed it had identical features to the vehicle that had been seen in the video from the restaurant.

Dillard has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.