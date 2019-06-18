MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A nearly seven month-long shooting investigation in Madison has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man Monday.
Metro Police say William White was identified by a victim in a photo lineup as the person that shot him.
The incident happened back in November of 2018 on Cheyenne Boulevard. Authorities say White allegedly shot the victim in the arm and then continued to fire several more times, luckily missing the victim.
White reportedly fled the scene and the victim was taken to Skyline Hospital.
He is facing attempted murder charges.
