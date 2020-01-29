NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have arrested and charged a man with first degree murder for a fatal shooting back in June 2019.
Police say 24-year-old Brandon Lee Jenkins fatally shot 20-year-old Anthony Goodall on June 30th at the Super 8 Motel on Princeton Place. Hermitage precinct detectives identified Jenkins as the one responsible during an apparent drug-related robbery. Jenkins was arrested Tuesday night in La Vergne.
Goodall was fatally shot at 2:15 a.m. as he walked to a room. Police are anticipating more arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.