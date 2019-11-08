Deriance Ra'Shaiel Hughes

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department has identified and arrested twenty-nine year old Deriance Ra'Shaiel Hughes after an assault that took place at a Popeye's Louisiana Chicken on Nov. 5. 

Police responded to multiple calls of a disturbance at the restaurant on Nashville Highway. 

A video has surfaced and circulated showing Hughes slamming a woman in the parking lot on the pavement.

Hughes was taken into custody on Nov. 8 just before 2:30 p.m. without any further incident and has been charged with felony Aggravated Assault. 

This investigation is still open at this time and investigators are asking for the communities help with any additional information they may have for further charges. You can contact Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727

