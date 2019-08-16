CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he robbed two businesses at gunpoint in Clarksville Thursday morning.
According to police, a man robbed one business in the 2600 block of Trenton Road and another one in the 2600 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Police say the man entered each business wearing dark clothing with his face covered and carried and handgun with him. He took money from both businesses and also stole several packs of cigarettes from one of them.
Around 10 a.m. police received a suspicious activity call coming from the 2700 block of Trenton Road. The same man who robbed the businesses was seen trying to open doors to an apartment and then claimed to be at the wrong apartment.
When officers arrived, the man ran away but was caught shortly after. Officers found a handgun in the man's possession that fit the description of the one used in the robberies. Police also found a silver car that had clothes matching the ones the man wore during the robberies.
Police say the man also left a dog in the car unattended while the car was not running, with no sort of cooling or water for the dog. Officers rescued the dog and took it to Animal Care and Control for safe keeping where it has since been released.
Police identified the man as 27-year-old Marcus Parker. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property, evading arrest and two counts of aggravated robbery.
He is being held on a $220,000 bond.
