NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man for public indecency after they found him walking around Public Square Park naked.
According to arrest records, police received a call about 22-year-old Hunter Woodward walking around the park in the nude. Officers observed Woodward completely disoriented. Woodward admitted to drinking alcohol and taking multiple ecstasy pills.
In an attempt to arrest Woodward, arrest records show Woodward ignored verbal commands, actively pulled away from officers and refused to comply. Officers tazed Woodward and were able to handcuff him.
Woodward, whose birthday was the same day, also faces charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
