NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges after police said he tried to get into someone’s car in downtown Nashville.
Kyle Maring was arrested after he tried to get into a car he thought was his Uber driver.
When the driver told him to get out, Maring kicked the car, leaving a large dent.
Officers found Maring passed out on a sidewalk nearby.
According to police reports, he was visibly drunk and tried to kick officers while being booked into jail.
Maring is charged with vandalism, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
