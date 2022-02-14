NASHVILLE (WSMV) -An officer with Metro Nashville Police Department was injured after being kicked in the shin Saturday by a suspect.
Officers were dispatched to 1500 Charlotte Pike in regards to a man they were told was trespassing on the property, according to an arrest affidavit.
The man trespassing, later identified as Paul Richmond, 54, was instructed multiple times by officers to provide a form of identification to which he denied.
After resisting arrest, and refusing to cooperate, Richmond was taken into custody while attempting to bite an officer at the scene.
While handcuffed, Richmond then proceeded to to kick another officer in the shins. A hobble restraint was then placed on Richmond to prevent anymore injuries.
Richmond was charged with assault from this incident.
