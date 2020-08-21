Man arrested for touching himself while driving in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after police said he was touching himself while watching some teenagers on Main Street in Hendersonville on Tuesday.
The incident was reported to police and investigators were able to determine the suspect was 68-year-old Ralph Bain.
On Thursday, Bain was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Police said this is Bain's fourth arrest for indecent exposure-related incidents.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
