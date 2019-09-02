NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who reportedly threw a brick at another man's head after a fight near McDonald's on Broadway.
Police responded to 1101 Broadway on Sunday in response to an assault. When they arrived, they talked to the suspect 66-year-old Phillip Manuel Bailey, who said that the victim hit him in the back with a brick and took his money.
Officers saw no visible injuries on Bailey, but an ambulance did transport him to the hospital.
As officers returned to their car, they saw a man bleeding from the head behind McDonald's. The victim, who Bailey identified as the suspect, stated that he and Bailey were arguing and Bailey hit him in the head with a brick. The victim said he then threw the brick back to defend himself.
A witness who saw the fight corroborated the victim's story. Officers saw a large gash on the victim's head and documented the injuries. The victim refused medical treatment but said he did want to press charges.
Bailey was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $5,000. He is currently being held at Hill Detention Center.
