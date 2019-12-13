CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say a 59-year-old man was arrested for making repeated threats to a local church and its members after the church provided him food, clothing, and money when he was evicted from his home.
According to Clarksville Police Department, Rogelio Demoura came to the church on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and requested more assistance but was told additional funds were not available. It was then Demoura became irate and made threats to "blow everything up" or to "shoot up the church" but was convinced to leave the property.
Demoura reached out to specific church members on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and levied more threats of harm against them and the church. Police were contacted as the threats continued, even specifying a certain day for the acts of violence, which caused concern for the safety of employees and the church's congregation. Demoura was also believed to have access to firearms.
Police arrested Demoura on Tuesday and charged him with harassment. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond and was also served with an order of protection.
