NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after police said he stole a restaurant’s scissor lift and went for a joyride.
Hunter Pullens was seen driving the life down Fourth Avenue South before he ran from police.
Metro officers caught up with Pullens and noticed a strong smell of alcohol.
He was charged with vandalism, joyriding and public intoxication.
