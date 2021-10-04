NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police arrested a man Sunday night after witnesses claim he drunkenly swung a broken pole at bystanders and called them the n-word in downtown.
According to the affidavit, Ryan Caleb Smith engaged in a verbal altercation with two men, which escalated to Smith destroying a street sign in front of The River House restaurant and swinging the broken sign pole at the men like a baseball bat.
While in custody, Smith spat into the backseat of the police vehicle.
Smith was charged with public intoxication, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and resisting arrest.
