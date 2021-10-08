NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV)- On Thursday, Darren Craft, 48, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking a Security Officer with an oxygen cylinder at Southern Hills Hospital.
According to Metro Police, the officer was notified that Craft had become irritated and combative with medical personnel in the hospital.
The officer and another witness approached Craft in the ER and saw him striking an electrical outlet with a portable oxygen cylinder. Craft proclaimed that he was going to blow up the hospital.
Craft swung the oxygen cylinder at the officer as he approached him, leaving the officer with a large red bump on the right side of his head.
