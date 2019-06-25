NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday after driving a stolen truck through a funeral procession, almost striking several cars, according to court records.
Zakariah Musa, 18, was seen driving a Ford F-150 erratically at the Swiss Ridge Apartments. Detectives watched the truck inside the complex until it was confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
As the vehicle arrived at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and Nolensville Pike, detectives saw an active funeral procession traveling through the intersection going northbound.
The defendant did not stop for the funeral procession, turning right onto Nolensville Pike. He then used the vehicle and cut through the procession, almost hitting multiple vehicles.
Police followed the vehicle to WalMart, 5824 Nolensville Pike, where detectives saw the defendant exit the vehicle, throw the keys down onto the ground and took off running into the woods.
After a brief foot pursuit, Musa was taken into custody.
Musa was charged with theft of property, evading arrest and disorderly conduct at a funeral. He was released on $6,500 bond.
