HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested a man for stealing a car out of Nashville.
Police say an area license plate reader notified them of the stolen car. Officers found the car during a traffic stop and determined it was stolen from Nashville. During the traffic stop, they arrested the driver, 32-year-old Wanerger Pavon-Riviera.
Pavon-Riviera has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He has a court date set for Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. in the General Sessions Court of Sumner County.
Anyone with more information on this case or other crime is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
