NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police say one man is in jail after stabbing an Uber Eats driver late Monday night in South Nashville.
According to a news release, 40-year-old Zachary Eubanks is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say a 52-year-old Uber Eats driver arrived at the Shell Station on Fairfield Ave around 10 p.m. The man, who police have not identified, mistakenly thought the taco truck at the Shell Station was his Uber Eats pickup location.
According to police, that is when Eubanks approached the victim, took his cell phone and demanded his car keys. The victim tried to escape but Eubanks allegedly chased him down and hit him several times. The victim fell and broke his arms.
When police found the victim, he had several stab wounds. One of the punctures was near his heart.
Police say they were able to find surveillance video that showed Eubanks fighting the victim. Eubanks was later captured on Lafayette Street. He had two cell phones, a bloody rag and blood on his clothes according to the news release.
The victim is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police believe he recently moved to the Nashville area from South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.