NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the motive behind the stabbing of three people at their home on Monday night.
At approximately 9:00 p.m., Austin Craig Swanson allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old woman, a pregnant 23-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man at their home on Brewer Road in Portland, TN.
Deputies determine that Swanson is the victims’ neighbor.
Swanson is currently in custody and charged with four counts of attempted criminal homicide.
All three victims are in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.