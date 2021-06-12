NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 62-year-old man was taken into custody after stabbing and killing a woman inside a liquor store in Nashville on Saturday night.
Metro Police say they responded to a reported stabbing at North West Liquor on Buchanan Street around 8:40 p.m.
Court documents state that when officers found the victim, Tanelle Simmons, she had multiple stab wounds to her upper body and chest. Simmons was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
According to arrest papers, officers were aware the suspect, 62-year-old Cecil Cochran, was still at the store inside his vehicle with a knife.
Investigators watched video surveillance that reportedly showed Cochran walking into the liquor store and lunging with the knife at the victim. He then left the store.
Court documents state Cochran was dating Simmons and told police he admitted to following her into the store. He said in an interview that, "he snapped and stabbed her."
Cochran is charged with criminal homicide.
