NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville man arrested for shooting a teen on Westchester Drive is now facing federal gun charges.
Police say the charges stem from a drive-by shooting on Friday, Aug. 21 in the 1300 block of Westchester Drive. The victim was shot in the leg and is recovering.
When Metro police officers responded to the shooting, witnesses identified the shooter as 21-year-old Gievanne Ashley. Ashley, who had fled the scene, was also wanted on a probation violation warrant.
As officers investigated, they were led to a house on Herman Street where SWAT officers found Ashley hiding in a bedroom closet. Ashley was arrested and officers also found a loaded .40 caliber pistol under the cushion of a chair in the living room.
After conducting more interviews, officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Alameda Street, where they recovered a loaded .32 caliber Long revolver, a Ruger AR-5.56 mm caliber rifle with 30 rounds in the magazine and another 5.56 mm magazine loaded with ten rounds. They also found a Glock .40 caliber magazine loaded with seven rounds and 12 more rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Ashley is now federally charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Ashley also has two prior felony convictions in the Criminal Court of Davidson County, including stealing an automobile and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
If Ashley is convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison on each count.
