THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting his father at a home on Cayce Springs Road, according to law enforcement.
Witnesses told Williamson County Sheriff deputies that James Thomas Smithson Jr., 36, shot his father, James Thomas Smithson Sr., 72, and ran out of the home into a nearby wooded area.
Smithson Jr. was tracked to a mobile home on Cayce Springs Road where he surrendered.
Smithson Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Bond was set at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.
Deputies @WCSO_Sheriff are searching for a man dressed in a white shirt & black pants, believed to be armed, in the Cayce Springs Rd. area of Thompson's Station. Be alert. Stay inside. If you see anything suspicious call 615-790-5550 or 911 if you need immediate help.— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) June 19, 2019
Armed suspect in Thompson's Station in custody @WCSO_Sheriff .— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) June 19, 2019
