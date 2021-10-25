NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The man that shot at a tractor-trailer during a road rage incident Saturday night has been identified.
Metro Police say Jose Perez, 29, was driving on I-24 east when he collided with a tractor-trailer and the two drivers pulled over.
Perez told detectives that he shot at the cab of the truck on the driver's side attempting to strike the driver.
The victim had minor injuries to his face from the shattered glass.
Perez is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond.
