NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three months after a triple-shooting left one man dead in the Buena Vista neighborhood, police say the accused gunman has turned himself in.
U.S. Marshals arrested Alphonso James, 35, on Wednesday after he turned himself in to authorities.
James has been charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Stefvon Murphy at the Cheatham Place housing development back in September.
Police said Murphy and two additional victims were visiting together in an apartment when James, who knew the victims, entered and began shooting.
The motive remains under investigation.
James is being held without bond.
