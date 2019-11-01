NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for virtually the same crime he committed a year ago.
Police say one year ago, 24-year-old Chesare Covington rammed two cars (including a police car) and nearly hit two officers. On Wednesday night, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers were in the area of Duncan and Fain Street when they saw a Chevy Equinox parked on the street with two people sitting in the back.
Officers detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. When they asked for ID, Covington jumped to the front of the car, put the car in gear and rammed a police car and another car while trying to drive away. While doing this, Covington nearly struck three officers who had deployed a spike strip near the car.
On deflated tires, Convington was able to make it to Cannon Street where he stopped and ran away. Officers found and arrested him a short time later on University Court.
On Oct. 1, 2018, officers were investigated a shots fired call on University Court when they saw Convington behind the wheel of a car. Officers again detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.
When officers told Convington to exit the car, he rammed the car parked in front of his and backed into a police car. He then drove onto the sidewalk and hit a fence; he also nearly hit two officers who were on foot as he fled.
Convington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on officers and several other offenses. All counts except for one were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to attempted assault on an officer in March 2019 and got a two-year sentence.
Covington is now in jail on charges of evading arrest, assault on officers, vandalism and being a fugitive from Georgia.
His bond is set at $191,000
