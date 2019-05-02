NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Taco Bell on Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday.
The robbery occurred around 10:00 a.m. at the Taco Bell at 990 Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say 41-year-old Joshua Mangrum walked up to the front counter with an apparent weapon under his arm. He then demanded money,
Police say the manager and other workers ran to the back of the building and escaped out the rear exit.
Mangrum went behind the counter and took money from the drawer. Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video and that's how Mangrum was identified.
Mangrum fled the scene in his mother's car. He was later arrested at her house.
