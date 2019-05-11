Hendersonville Police have arrested an individual believed to be responsible for an aggravated robbery at Hickory Run Apartments.
Stevonte McGee, 22, of Nashville has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident and is being held in the Sumner County Jail.
On Thursday May 9th, a female victim was robbed of her purse at gunpoint while walking from her vehicle to her residence at Hickory Run Apartments. Hendersonville Police have not said what lead them to McGee as the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.