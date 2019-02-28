There are disturbing details related to the arrest of a man who implicated himself in the rape of a woman in a Nashville parking garage last week.
Devon Gooden was arrested for the crime and it wasn’t the first time.
Three separate cases of incidents involving women under the age of 25 this year.
“People that are repeat offenders are out walking the streets,” said Kim Young. “I don’t know why that is and why our laws aren’t stricter.”
Gooden, 25, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2012.
At age 18, Gooden was charged with aggravated burglary. One year later he was charged with resisting arrest. In 2014, he had an assault charge filed against him. Two years later he had harassment charges. In 2017 he was charged with aggravated burglary again.
The most recent offenses were two days apart.
The first was a robbery on Feb. 27 and one day later he was charged with raping a woman in the elevator of her apartment complex.
Young said Gooden’s arrest doesn’t make her feel much safer.
“Until something changes and the provide more protection, perhaps security, there’s going to be someone else that this happens to,” said Young.
Experts report one in five women will be raped at some point in their lives and over half of these happen near the victim’s home.
Gooden’s charge occurred inside a gated apartment parking garage where the woman lived.
The story hits Young hard because it brings back memories of when something similar happened to her.
“You can’t explain it until someone’s been through it,” said Young. “You think you know what you are going to do in a situation like that, but when you get in that, the fear that takes over and the shock makes it hard to know what to do.
News4 contacted the apartment complex to ask if it was going to increase security measures there. The complex has not responded.
