CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a man on Saturday afternoon after witnesses said he was pointing a gun at other drivers while driving on Interstate 24.
Police located the vehicle after receiving the call around 12:30 p.m. and pulled it over on Warfield Boulevard after it left the interstate at Exit 8.
Police found a gun, drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the vehicle. There was also a child sitting in the front seat.
Christopher Smith, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, violation of child restraint device, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $76,000.
