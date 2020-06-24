NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed two TSU students back in November.
Police say David G. Torres has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and intoxication for the crash on November 28, 2019 that killed TSU students Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, and Judy Pinheiro, 23. The crash happened near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.
David G. Torres, 27, jailed on grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide by recklessness & intoxication for the 11/28/19 crash on Nolensville Pk near Harding Pl that killed TSU students Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, & Judy Pinheiro, 23. $300k bond set. pic.twitter.com/YDq6XJiSNS— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 24, 2020
Bond has been set at $300,000.
