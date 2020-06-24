David G. Torres

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed two TSU students back in November.

Police say David G. Torres has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and intoxication for the crash on November 28, 2019 that killed TSU students Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, and Judy Pinheiro, 23. The crash happened near the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place. 

Bond has been set at $300,000. 

