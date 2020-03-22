LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - One man has been arrested and charged following a shooting in Lawrenceburg on Saturday night.
21-year-old Colby Mason Kilburn was apprehended late Saturday night following a shooting that took place behind building A of the B and K Apartments on Mahr Avenue.
Police were dispatched to the area around 9:30 p.m. where they found the body of 21-year-old Aaron N. Stem.
Stem was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
Right now, police are working to piece together a motive for this incident and Kilburn has been booked into jail and charged with First-Degree Murder.
Kilburn is scheduled to appear in court on May 7, 2020.
