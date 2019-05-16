HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder following the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman.
Police say the woman died as a result of taking drugs sold to her by 41-year-old Jason Russell, who is from Hendersonville.
The woman died December 11, 2018. Russell was taken into custody Thursday. He was booked into Sumner County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this case should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303.
Stay with News4 for updates.
