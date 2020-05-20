Marcus McLean
Courtesy: Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of masturbating both inside and outside of a grocery store. 

Police say at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a grocery store on Indian Lake Blvd. to investigate a report of a man masturbating inside and outside the store.

The investigation revealed 71-year-old Marcus McLean had been following women around the store while masturbating under his clothing on Monday and did so again Wednesday.

McLean was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on two counts of public indecency. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this case or any other similar cases involving McLean should call Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 tips mobile application. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.