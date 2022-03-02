Arrest made after woman's body was found in a car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified, and arrested a man responsible for killing a woman in mid-January and leaving her for dead in a vehicle.
 
The body of Charlie Marie Koole, 40, was discovered on February 22 with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot at 500 Paragon Mills.
 
According to an arrest affidavit, William Justin Churchwell, 31, was identified as a person of interest for this shooting and another similarly themed homicide from the same area. Churchwell was arrested on March 1st for an unrelated robbery warrant.
 
During this time, Churchwell waived his rights and admitted to detectives that he did shoot and kill Koole in January inside of a Silver Dodge Charger.
 
Churchwell told police he was riding in he front passenger seat while Koole was in the back seat. Churchwell said he turned around, pointed a gun at Koole, closed his eyes and pulled the trigger, striking Koole one time in the chest.
 
Churchwell fled the area after Koole continued talking after being shot.
This investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated as information is made available.

