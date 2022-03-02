NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday in a car.
Man arrested for killing woman, leaving her in parked car
- Blake Summers, Content Producer
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified, and arrested a man responsible for killing a woman in mid-January and leaving her for dead in a vehicle.
The body of Charlie Marie Koole, 40, was discovered on February 22 with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot at 500 Paragon Mills.
According to an arrest affidavit, William Justin Churchwell, 31, was identified as a person of interest for this shooting and another similarly themed homicide from the same area. Churchwell was arrested on March 1st for an unrelated robbery warrant.
During this time, Churchwell waived his rights and admitted to detectives that he did shoot and kill Koole in January inside of a Silver Dodge Charger.
Churchwell told police he was riding in he front passenger seat while Koole was in the back seat. Churchwell said he turned around, pointed a gun at Koole, closed his eyes and pulled the trigger, striking Koole one time in the chest.
Churchwell fled the area after Koole continued talking after being shot.
This investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated as information is made available.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2022 WSMV All rights reserved.
Tags
Locations
Blake Summers
Content Producer
Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Mary Alice Royse
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.