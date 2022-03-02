NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified, and arrested a man responsible for killing a woman in mid-January and leaving her for dead in a vehicle.

The body of Charlie Marie Koole, 40, was discovered on February 22 with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot at 500 Paragon Mills.

According to an arrest affidavit, William Justin Churchwell, 31, was identified as a person of interest for this shooting and another similarly themed homicide from the same area. Churchwell was arrested on March 1st for an unrelated robbery warrant.