NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to killing a man on Christmas Day in 2018.
Hermitage Precinct officers arrested Montarious Bean on Friday on a grand jury indictment. Police say Bean admitted to shooting 18-year-old Alijah Williams after Williams kicked his way into Bean's family home and acted in a threatening way.
Police say the Bean family knew Williams.
Bean's mother said on the day of the shooting, she was putting Williams' belongings on the porch and telling him to leave. Bean then came out of his family's downstairs den, according to police, and confronted Williams. Bean told officers that Williams punched him and the walked to his car after saying he "had something for them."
Bean said he was worried that Williams was going to his car to get a gun. When Williams came back to the front porch, Bean shot him in the torso.
Police found Williams dead in his car. He did not have a gun on him.
