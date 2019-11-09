Montarious Bean

Montarious Bean (Photo: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to killing a man on Christmas Day in 2018.

Hermitage Precinct officers arrested Montarious Bean on Friday on a grand jury indictment. Police say Bean admitted to shooting 18-year-old Alijah Williams after Williams kicked his way into Bean's family home and acted in a threatening way.

Police say the Bean family knew Williams. 

Bean's mother said on the day of the shooting, she was putting Williams' belongings on the porch and telling him to leave. Bean then came out of his family's downstairs den, according to police, and confronted Williams. Bean told officers that Williams punched him and the walked to his car after saying he "had something for them."

Bean said he was worried that Williams was going to his car to get a gun. When Williams came back to the front porch, Bean shot him in the torso. 

Police found Williams dead in his car. He did not have a gun on him.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.