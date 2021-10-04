NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for kidnapping and raping a woman after she mistook his vehicle for a ride-share back in May.

Randall C. Johnson, 49, has been charged with the kidnapping and rape of a woman in the early morning hours of May 24. The woman and a male acquaintance got into the suspect's truck after confusing him for a rideshare around 2:45 a.m. at a downtown Nashville bar.

The suspect drove the two to a short-term rental on Ninth Avenue North where he sped off with the woman still in the car when the male acquaintance stepped out of the vehicle.

The woman reported that she was taken to a field about 30 minutes away and sexually assaulted before the man returned to the rental and dropped her off.

A citizen's tip led to the identification of Johnson and his eventual arrest on Monday.