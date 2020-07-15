NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing federal charges after he was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Police say 20-year-old Chandler Moon was arrested Thursday, July 9 and charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, falsely reporting one of his cars had been stolen and evading arrest.
Moon was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at his home where they recovered a Glock .40 caliber pistol, stolen police and fire department radios, stolen Tennessee government license plates, a siren box and light bars.
Police believe some of the MNPD equipment was stolen from an MNPD car parked at a local repair shop on the weekend of May 30.
Officers also impounded Moon's Ford Taurus that was also equipped with blue lights and spotlights to look like an MNPD unmarked car. Inside the Taurus, officers found a stolen police car's license plate and a jacket with MNPD insignias believed to have been stolen from a uniform store.
Moon was not home when authorities executed the search warrant, but arrived a few hours later. Undercover detectives watched Moon go into his home through a back door and made announcements ordering him to come out and surrender.
Instead, Moon crawled through a second story window and sat on the roof. Police had to call in the fire department to get him down.
After his arrest, Moon posted bond but remained under investigation by both the FBI and the Specialized Investigations Division.
Metro Police have reports of Moon recklessly driving on Interstate 24 in his Taurus, with blue lights and the siren turned on.
Moon remains in federal custody and has a detention hearing in U.S. District Court next week.
Anyone that Moon may have pulled over while impersonating a police officer is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Moon was also arrested in Kentucky in January 2019 for impersonating a police officer and receiving stolen property after driving carelessly in an SUV with emergency lights turned on.
He was given a five year term of pretrial diversion earlier this year and he is prohibited to have a firearm during the term.
In 2017, Moon was also convicted of a felony in Georgia and is prohibited from having a firearm as well.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.