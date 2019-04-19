A man is facing charges for having over 100 images of child porn.
Police said it received a tip about Jeremiah Nhothsiri from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives said Nhothsiri received the explicit images and videos on Instagram and saved them to view later.
Bond was set at $80,000.
