NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday night after two separate incidents during the day at a gas station and a private home.
Around 9 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven gas station at 1111 Broadway after getting a report of a man, identified as Syrus D. Jenkins, trying to take items without paying and loitering around the property through the early morning hours.
When police arrived, they witnessed Jenkins attempting to get behind the service counter while yelling at the female clerk.
According to staff, Jenkins had been at the store since around 4 a.m. and had been asked to leave on multiple occasions.
When officer approached Jenkins, they noticed slurred speech, he was unsteady on his feet and confused, thinking he was in Los Angeles, California.
He was taken into custody for his intoxication level and his cognitive awareness.
Later in the same day, police received a call around 5:27 p.m. to the 8500 block of Calistoga Way where a woman reported a man attempting to break into her home.
The man, later identified as Jenkins, began knocking on the front door before banging on windows and going into the garage.
While on the phone with 911 dispatch, the victim stated that Jenkins was threatening to kill her once he got in the home. In fear of Jenkins gaining entry, the victim grabbed a machete in the home for defense.
Police arrived on the scene and found Jenkins in the garage and took him into custody.
Jenkins is being charged with Attempted Aggravated Burglary, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.