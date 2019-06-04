NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Police's Fraud Unit arrested a man Friday who stole money using a fake name and social security number.
Police say 31-year-old Renauld Clayton was diverting stolen money into a bank account that he set up. Detectives received the tip from Fifth Third Bank.
Police were able to arrest Clayton by going undercover as bank employees. They say Clayton showed them a fake driver's license and signed a withdrawal strip with a fake name. Police then searched Clayton's rental car in the parking lot and found almost $10k in cash, a fake social security card, someone else's driver's license, and many credit and debit cards.
Police sat that Clayton was also wanted by federal authorities for stealing money meant for student aid. Clayton worked in the TSU admissions office from 2014 to 2015. Police say during that time, he diverted money intended for TSU students' federal student aid into a bank account under his control.
News4 has reached out to TSU for a statement but has not heard back.
He has been charged federally with student loan fraud, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,00 fine for the federal charges.
For the fake account he set up at Fifth Third Bank, Clayton faces charges of attempted felony theft, criminal impersonation, and criminal simulation.
Fraud detectives are continuing their investigation into Clayton, as they believe he may have asked other for assistance in his cams. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fraud Unit at 615-862-7595.
