Joshua Starling
MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department's team that addresses neighborhood shootings arrested a man they say fired several shots into an apartment while a birthday party was happening.

Parolee Joshua Starling, 40, was arrested on 8 counts of felony aggravated assault for firing into the apartment on Susannah Court on April 16th.

The investigation with police shows that the shots were fired as a result from a dispute Starling had with another attendee at the party.

Nobody was hit by gunfire, but bullets were lodged into the building.

This case will be reviewed for potential federal prosecution in that Starling is alleged to have been armed as a convicted drug felon on parole.

