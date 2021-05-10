NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department's team that addresses neighborhood shootings arrested a man they say fired several shots into an apartment while a birthday party was happening.
Parolee Joshua Starling, 40, was arrested on 8 counts of felony aggravated assault for firing into the apartment on Susannah Court on April 16th.
The investigation with police shows that the shots were fired as a result from a dispute Starling had with another attendee at the party.
Nobody was hit by gunfire, but bullets were lodged into the building.
This case will be reviewed for potential federal prosecution in that Starling is alleged to have been armed as a convicted drug felon on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.