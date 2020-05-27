Man arrested for father's 2019 death

Harold Dean Griffith was inducted on murder and theft charges.

ROBBINS, TN (WSMV) - The son of a man has been charged with the murder of his father.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury indicted Harold David Griffith for theft and the murder of his father Harold Dean Griffith.

The TBI and Scott County Sheriff's Office had been investigating this case since Harold Dean Griffith's body was found in an outbuilding on Gib Griffith Road in Robbins last July.

Through the investigation, TBI agents and Scott County Sheriff's Office found that his son, Harold David Griffith, was responsible for the death of Harold Dean Griffith.

Harold David Griffith was arrested on Tuesday. He is now being held in the Scott County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.