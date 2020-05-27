Man arrested for father's 2019 death

ROBBINS, TN (WSMV) - The son of a man has been charged with the murder of his father.
Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury indicted Harold David Griffith for theft and the murder of his father Harold Dean Griffith.
The TBI and Scott County Sheriff's Office had been investigating this case since Harold Dean Griffith's body was found in an outbuilding on Gib Griffith Road in Robbins last July.
Through the investigation, TBI agents and Scott County Sheriff's Office found that his son, Harold David Griffith, was responsible for the death of Harold Dean Griffith.
Harold David Griffith was arrested on Tuesday. He is now being held in the Scott County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.