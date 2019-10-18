NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Brandon Horton, suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend Temptress Peebles on Thursday, was arrested by Metro officers Friday morning.
Officers from Metro Nashville PD's Juvenile Crime Task Force, along with North Precinct Detectives, arrested Horton at the River Retreat Apartments in Madison.
Horton shot his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the day Thursday in North Nashville.
Witnesses told police that Horton was chasing Peebles around the exterior of the house before shooting her.
News4 will provide updates to this case as information becomes available.
