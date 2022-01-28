NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man accused of drugging a 13-year-old girl and having sex with her in December.
According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Desean Hancock and an underage girl were in an apartment on Wallace Road in the Hillbrook area.
The girl told police she and Hancock participated in taking cocaine and smoking marijuana together, after which she felt extremely high and numb.
The girl states that Hancock then began kissing her and fondling her body while undressing her. They had sex twice, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to locate the apartment with the help of an acquaintance of the girl and learned when she attempted to leave when seeing law enforcement outside, but Hancock prevented her from doing so.
The girl told police she was put in a closet and told not to leave until the police were gone, according to the affidavit.
Hancock is charged with child endangerment, aggravated statutory rape and aggravated kidnapping.
