NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested two men after drag racing Friday night.
Police say 20-year-old Lavadius Fason fled from officers in the 100 Oaks area after drag racing, but could not escape a helicopter with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Lavadius Fason, 20, fled from the MNPD in the 100 Oaks area after drag racing Fri night, but he couldn't escape an @THPNashville helicopter. It stayed with his Dodge Challenger until he got to I-840 in Dickson County where he was arrested, along with his armed 17 yr old passenger pic.twitter.com/xaf4V1xYCs— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 25, 2020
The helicopter followed his Dodge Challenger until he got to Interstate 840 in Dickson County.
Fason was arrested in Dixon County along with his armed 17-year-old passenger.
