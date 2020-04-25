NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested two men after drag racing Friday night.

Police say 20-year-old Lavadius Fason fled from officers in the 100 Oaks area after drag racing, but could not escape a helicopter with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

The helicopter followed his Dodge Challenger until he got to Interstate 840 in Dickson County. 

Fason was arrested in Dixon County along with his armed 17-year-old passenger. 

