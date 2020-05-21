NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After the investigation of the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Marcus N. Black in December 2019, investigators have been able to arrest and charge Marquoise Jones, 34.
Both men were residents at a rooming house on 22nd Ave North during this incident.
Jones claimed that he had stabbed Black in self-defense during a fight.
At the time of the fight, Jones was under an order of protection obtained by Black to avoid contact with him.
After a review of the investigative file by the District Attorney's Office, they decided to charge Jones with Criminal Homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.