NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges for his alleged involvement during the riots in downtown Nashville back in May.
Metro Police say 20-year-old Parker Buckner was charged overnight with vandalism.
According to officials, Buckner was standing on the hood of a MNPD Marked Police car that was parked on the Gay Street connector.
Video surveillance shows Buckner dancing while on the hood and then using a stick-shaped object to smash out the driver door window of the police car.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.