Police lights generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges for his alleged involvement during the riots in downtown Nashville back in May.

Metro Police say 20-year-old Parker Buckner was charged overnight with vandalism. 

According to officials, Buckner was standing on the hood of a MNPD Marked Police car that was parked on the Gay Street connector. 

Video surveillance shows Buckner dancing while on the hood and then using a stick-shaped object to smash out the driver door window of the police car.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

Man charged with setting fire to Big Time Boots during Nashville demonstrations
Police arrest man for hitting Nashville developer with skateboard during May 30 protests
Metro Police arrest 2 more suspects for courthouse vandalism
Man turns himself in for rioting and vandalism Saturday evening
Man accused of setting fire at Metro Courthouse now facing federal charges

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.